Siena 74, Canisius 70

Okpoh 2-6 0-0 4, Henderson 6-9 2-2 18, Long 3-7 0-0 6, Moultrie 6-17 2-2 17, Staveskie 3-12 0-0 8, J.Fritz 4-6 1-3 9, Dinkins 2-5 0-0 6, Y.Fritz 1-1 0-0 2, Uijtendaal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-7 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason