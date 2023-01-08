Siena 68, Rider 63

James 3-12 3-4 9, Ogemuno-Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Betrand 2-5 3-5 7, Murray 9-17 0-0 20, Powell 3-9 2-2 9, Ingraham 5-6 2-6 12, McKeithan 2-4 0-0 4, Bladen 1-3 0-0 2, Blue 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 10-17 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason