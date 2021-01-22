Shorthanded Capitals beat Sabres 4-3 in home opener shootout STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 10:03 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves through overtime and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in a shootout Friday night in their home opener.
Nicklas Backstrom and Nic Dowd also scored for the Capitals, who won the first of four games they must play without captain Alex Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov because of pandemic protocols.