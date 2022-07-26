Shohei Ohtani homers, Angels shut down Royals in 6-0 victory DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 11:44 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi hit towering homers, Luis Rengifo added a bases-loaded double to break open a close game in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Jose Suarez (2-4) scattered three hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings before the Los Angeles bullpen, which was hammered by Kansas City in a series-opening loss, rolled through the same bunch to clinch the Angels' first win since July 13.