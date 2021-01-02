Sharpe, Black's late jumper help UNC beat Notre Dame 66-65 Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 6:52 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Day'Ron Sharpe had a season-high 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Leaky Black hit the go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds, and North Carolina beat Notre Dame 66-65 on Saturday.
Kerwin Walton made a career-high four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for UNC (6-4, 1-2 ACC). The freshman is 12 of 24 from behind the arc this season.