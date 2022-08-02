Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Aug. 2, 2022 Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 4:37 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - Shanshan Feng, of China, competes during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. Feng, the first Chinese player to win a major, has announced her retirement from the LPGA Tour. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China's happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell.
Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back.