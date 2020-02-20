Shahid guides North Dakota State past South Dakota 77-74

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid poured in 27 points to lead North Dakota State to a 77-74 victory over South Dakota on Wednesday night, stretching the Bison winning streak to seven games.

Shahid sank 7 of 16 shots, including just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, but he made 12 of 14 free throws for the Bison (20-7, 11-2 Summit League). Rocky Kreuser finished with 15 points, while Tyson Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyree Eady scored 10 with nine rebounds.

Tyler Peterson had 18 points and six rebounds to pace the Coyotes (19-10, 9-5). Triston Simpson added 17 points, while Tyler Hagedorn scored 13.

North Dakota State shot just 41% from the floor, including 8 of 22 from 3-point range (36%), and made 25 of 30 free throws. South Dakota shot 47% overall, 44% from distance (7 of 16) and made 13 of 16 foul shots.

The Bison improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes on the season. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 72-70 on Jan. 15.

