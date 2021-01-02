Sexton, Drummond pace Cavs' rally in win over Hawks GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2021 Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 11:15 p.m.
1 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dive for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) tries for a shot and is blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) gets pressured by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dante Exum (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Thon Maker (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Atlanta Hawks guard Brandon Goodwin (0) tries to get a pass around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers wiped out a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks 96-91 on Saturday night.
The Cavs' keys to the game defensively were to prevent Atlanta from spending the whole game shooting free throws and from firing at will from beyond the arc, two categories in which the Hawks are among NBA leaders.