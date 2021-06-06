Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 11:54 p.m.
1 of17 Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Simone Biles talks with teammates during warmups before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Sunisa Lee competes on the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Sunisa Lee warms up in the floor exercise before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Jordan Chiles competes on the balance beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 MyKayla Skinner performs a vault during the U.S. Classic gymnastics event in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Leanne Wong competes in the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Jade Carey takes a practice run at the vault during warmups before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Jade Carey competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Simone Biles toned it down. A little anyway. And soared even higher.
The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar claimed her record seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.