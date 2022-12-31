Seton Hall 88, St. John's 66

Stanley 2-5 0-0 4, Soriano 10-14 3-5 23, Addae-Wusu 1-5 1-1 3, Alexander 1-6 0-0 2, Mathis 3-13 0-2 7, Curbelo 4-7 2-2 10, Jones 5-12 0-1 12, Storr 2-4 0-0 5, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 6-11 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason