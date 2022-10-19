Series tied at 1-1

|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|2
|64
|7
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|2
|22
|.172
|Sosa ss
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Harper dh
|2
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Schwarber lf
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.333
|Vierling cf-lf
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Bohm 3b
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.143
|Realmuto c
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Stott ss-ph
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Segura 2b
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Marsh cf
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
___