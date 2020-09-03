The Latest: Pironkova pulls off upset to advance at Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament:

Tsvetana Pironkova has pulled off an upset to reach the third round at the U.S. Open, her first tournament after a three-year break to focus on motherhood.

Pironkova, who has no ranking because of her layoff, beat No. 10-seeded Garbine Maguruza 7-5, 6-3.

A 32-year-old Bulgarian, Pironkova left the women’s tour to give birth to her son Alexander in April 2018. She is playing in her 12th Open but her first since 2016, and it's her first tournament since Wimbledon in 2017.

She finished with an ace for her 22nd victory against a top-20 player.

The fourth day of play is underway at the U.S. Open, with Serena Williams, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem among those scheduled to take the court. Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan, who is ranked No. 117.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees.

