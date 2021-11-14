Serbia shocks Portugal to join Spain, Croatia at World Cup JAMES ELLINGWORTH, AP Sports Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 7:04 p.m.
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Sweden, Portugal and Russia aren't — not yet, anyway.
Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal still has a chance to qualify, but it must navigate a four-team bracket in the playoffs in March.
