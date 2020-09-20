Senzatela helps Rockies avoid sweep, beat Dodgers 6-3

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched efficiently into the seventh inning as the Colorado Rockies avoided a Los Angeles sweep with a 6-3 win Sunday and delayed the Dodgers from clinching their eighth straight NL West title.

The Dodgers could’ve wrapped up the division with a victory and a loss by San Diego later in the day. They took three of four this weekend from a struggling Rockies team that played their final series at Coors Field this season.

Senzatela (5-2) carried over his command from his last start when he turned in his first career complete game. He allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings to help contain a potent Dodgers lineup even with Mookie Betts getting the afternoon off.

Leading big in the eighth, Daniel Bard struck out Cody Bellinger with the bases loaded to end the threat. Bard returned in the ninth and surrendered a two-out, two-run single to AJ Pollock to make it 6-3.

After walking Corey Seager, Bard was replaced by Mychal Givens, who got Chris Taylor to ground out to earn his first save of the season.

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Denver.

It was a rare game when the Dodgers didn't leave the yard. They've hit a homer in 43 of 54 contests this season.

Josh Fuentes powered the offense by driving in three runs. He had a two-run single in the fourth and another RBI single in the sixth as part of a three-run inning that made it 5-0.

Tony Gonsolin (1-2) struck out a career-best 10, including the first six he faced, over five innings. He gave up three hits -- all singles in the fourth. In seven starts this season, the bearded Gonsolin has held the opposition to a .156 batting average.

Senzatela added a curve and a changeup to his fastball and slider, which has made him that much trickier to figure out.

The results have been hard to ignore: A 3.13 ERA this season.

Colorado finished 12-18 at Coors Field. It’s the ninth losing home record in franchise history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: MGR Dave Roberts said RHP Walker Buehler threw a successful simulated game Saturday. He tossed 75 of his pitches with his blister uncovered.

Rockies: 3B Nolan Arenado wasn’t in the lineup for the final home game. He’s been dealing with a sore left shoulder.

THIS & THAT

Dodgers rookie outfielder Zach McKinstry had his first major league hit with a double in the third. He had a single in the ninth. ... Rockies reliever AJ Ramos turned 34 on Sunday. He got an early present the night before when he threw a scoreless inning in his first major league appearance in more than two years. ... Rockies C Elias Diaz drove in two runs.

GAME WATCHING

Roberts tries to keep an eye on as many games as he can this time of year and with the playoffs looming.

“It’s more just staying in the know and knowing what’s going on with potential matchups,” Roberts explained.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: After a day off, the Dodgers open a three-game series against Oakland on Tuesday.

Rockies: Start a four-game series Monday in San Francisco. Righty Germán Márquez (2-6, 4.33) throws for the Rockies and righty Johnny Cueto (2-1, 4.78) for the Giants.

