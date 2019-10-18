The Wilton girls soccer team's seniors will be recognized as part of the Senior Night activities when the Warriors host Stamford next Friday (Oct. 25) at Lilly Field. The ceremony starts at 6 p.m., followed by the game. Left to right: Caroline Hess, Sophie Peterson, Sophia Scarfi, Olivia Gladstein, Sophie Sudano, Elana Alber, Sara Schneidman, Olivia Vitarelli.