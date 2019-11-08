The Wilton High football team's seniors will be recognized at Saturday's Senior Day game against Stamford. The contest, which starts at 2 p.m., is also part of Wilton's homecoming weekend. Front row (left to right): Captain Drew Phillips, Captain Kyle Hyzy; middle row: Brian Castaneda, Dominic Caratozzolo, Tucker Walden, Dominick Polito, Griffin Morris, Jack DiRocco; top row: Artie DiRocco, Steven Tuin, Jack Savarese, Reilly Sullivan, Stephen Kendra, Jack Santomero, Jimmy O'Brien.