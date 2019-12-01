https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Senators-Flames-Sums-14873053.php
Senators-Flames Sums
|Ottawa
|0 0 1—1
|Calgary
|1 0 2—3
First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 2, 18:56. Penalties_None.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Anisimov, OTT, (delay of game), 3:48; Borowiecki, OTT, (interference), 14:17; Mangiapane, CGY, (high sticking), 18:30.
Third Period_2, Ottawa, Pageau 14 (Chabot), 14:49. 3, Calgary, Lindholm 13 (Stone, Monahan), 15:50. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 14 (M.Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 18:26 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (tripping), 17:46.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 10-9-8_27. Calgary 8-7-12_27.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 3.
Goalies_Ottawa, Hogberg 0-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Calgary, Rittich 12-7-4 (27-26).
A_18,919 (19,289). T_2:27.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_James Tobias, Travis Toomey.
