Senators-Bruins Sums

Ottawa 1 1 0—2 Boston 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Krug), 1:17 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Duclair 5 (L.Brown, Borowiecki), 12:04. Penalties_Ottawa bench, served by Tkachuk (too many men on the ice), 0:46; Coyle, BOS, (interference), 7:40.

Second Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 6 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 1:51. 4, Ottawa, C.Brown 2 (Borowiecki, DeMelo), 3:04. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Cehlarik (too many men on the ice), 5:03; Marchand, BOS, (hooking), 6:08; Marchand, BOS, major (spearing), 6:08; Borowiecki, OTT, (slashing), 13:53; Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 17:20.

Third Period_5, Boston, Heinen 3, 5:43. 6, Boston, Marchand 8 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 6:50 (pp). 7, Boston, DeBrusk 2 (Heinen), 16:16. Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (hooking), 6:11.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-15-11_32. Boston 11-10-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 5; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 2-5-0 (32 shots-27 saves). Boston, Rask 7-0-1 (32-30).

A_17,191 (17,565). Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.