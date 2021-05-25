Senate expected to vote on sports betting, gambling bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate was expected to vote Tuesday night on a long-awaiting agreement with the state's two federally recognized tribes that could lead to legalized sports and online gambling in the coming months.

The legislation, which entails an agreement that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reached in March with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan, was approved last week by the House of Representatives. It essentially directs the governor to amend the state's compacts with the tribes that govern gambling, allowing both to offer sports betting, online gambling and online fantasy sports in return for providing the state a share of the revenues.

If the bill passes in the Senate, as expected, the amended compacts will need to be approved by the U.S. Department of Interior.

State Sen. Dennis Bradley, D-Bridgeport, had been expected to lead Tuesday's debate on the bill in the Senate, given his chairmanship of the General Assembly's Public Safety Committee, the panel that oversees gambling matters. However, Bradley was temporarily stripped of his chairmanship after being arrested on federal fraud charges, alleging he and his former campaign treasurer lied to obtain public money to run his 2018 legislative campaign. Bradley pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, was elevated from vice chair to temporary chair of the committee and was expected to handle Tuesday night's debate.

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association has raised concerns about the bill, warning that thousands of Connecticut residents who play fantasy sports for money using online companies could be sidelined for the upcoming NFL season if legislation as currently written becomes law. The group said the legislation will not allow any fantasy sports companies to continue operating in Connecticut after July 1 and until the state sets up a licensing system and these firms are ultimately approved for a license.

Fantasy sports companies have been operating in the state for years.

Asked about the industry's criticism, Paul Mounds, Lamont’s chief of staff who led the negotiations on the gambling bill, said Monday the legislation will ensure fantasy sports can be legally played in the state.

“We look forward to having continuous conversations with entities in the daily fantasy space as Connecticut looks to solidify and finalize the legalization of daily fantasy sports in the state of Connecticut,” he said.

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said he looked forward to the legislation passing in the Senate. Butler has been urging the General Assembly for years to pass legislation that legalizes sports betting and internet gambling in Connecticut.

“As we have said, gaming is more than a business for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation," he said in a written statement. "It is the way we support our government, educate our children, underwrite youth programs, and take care of our elders. Tonight’s vote will be another milestone in what has been a long journey.”