Semien ends HR drought with slam, Rangers rout A's 11-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason, Corey Seager and Adolis García added back-to-back shots and the Rangers routed the Oakland Athletics 11-4 on Saturday.
Texas had a season-high 18 hits, the most by the team since Sept. 8, 2019. The Rangers matched their longest winning streak of the season with their fourth straight. Seven players had multiple hits, including three with three each.