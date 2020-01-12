Seljaas scores 21 to carry BYU over Portland 96-70

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Zac Seljaas had a season-high 21 points as Brigham Young won its seventh consecutive home game, routing Portland 96-70 on Saturday night.

Dalton Nixon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Brigham Young (13-5, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Kolby Lee added 13 points. TJ Haws had 13 points and 14 assists for the home team.

Brigham Young posted a season-high 29 assists.

Malcolm Porter had 16 points for the Pilots (9-9, 1-2). Jacob Tryon added 12 points and eight assists. Theo Akwuba had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Brigham Young matches up against San Diego at home on Thursday. Portland takes on Pacific at home on Thursday.

