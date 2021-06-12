Segura's 2nd straight walkoff lifts Phils over Yankees 8-7 AARON BRACY, Associated Press June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 8:55 p.m.
1 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Ronald Torreyes (74) is safe at home on an RBI-single by Jean Segura before New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, right, can make the catch during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Travis Jankowski, left, Jean Segura (2) and Ronald Torreyes, right, celebrate after the Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 8-7 in 10 innings in a baseball game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) hits a three-run home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) catches a fly ball hit by New York Yankees' Gio Urshela during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura cracks his bat on an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez (21) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.