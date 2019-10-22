Second-seeded Zverev loses to Fritz at Swiss Indoors

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Taylor Fritz of the United States during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas, Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.

Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.

The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.

The loss rules out a possible final against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German's career.

The defeat also harms Zverev's chances of defending his ATP Finals title next month. He is seventh in the season-long standings to advance to the eight-man event in London.

