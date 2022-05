Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shortstop. Starling Marte doubles to shallow left field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Francisco Lindor out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso walks. Eduardo Escobar strikes out on a foul tip. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pete Alonso out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mets 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners fourth. Adam Frazier grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Max Scherzer. Ty France hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow right field. Ty France to third. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker singles to shallow center field. J.P. Crawford to third. Ty France scores. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Mets 1.

Mariners eighth. Abraham Toro pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens. Abraham Toro walks. Adam Frazier walks. Abraham Toro to second. Ty France singles to right field. Adam Frazier to third. Abraham Toro scores. J.P. Crawford strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Jesse Winker flies out to shallow center field to Francisco Lindor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 2, Mets 1.