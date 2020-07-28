Seattle-Houston Runs

Mariners third. Shed Long Jr. walks. J.P. Crawford walks. Kyle Lewis walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Shed Long Jr. to third. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow infield. Kyle Lewis out at second. J.P. Crawford to third. Shed Long Jr. scores. Evan White homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Jose Marmolejos singles to center field. Austin Nola walks. Jose Marmolejos to second. Tim Lopes pops out to second base to Jose Altuve.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Astros 0.

Astros third. Kyle Tucker reaches on error. Fielding error by Kyle Seager. Dustin Garneau walks. George Springer strikes out swinging. Jose Altuve doubles. Dustin Garneau to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Jose Altuve scores. Dustin Garneau scores. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Shed Long Jr. to Evan White.

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Astros fourth. Carlos Correa flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Josh Reddick called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker walks. Dustin Garneau triples to deep left center field. Kyle Tucker scores. George Springer strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Mariners 3.

Astros fifth. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Alex Bregman walks. Michael Brantley doubles to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel lines out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Michael Brantley to third. Carlos Correa walks. Josh Reddick doubles. Carlos Correa to third. Michael Brantley scores. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, Shed Long Jr. to Evan White. Dustin Garneau grounds out to shallow infield, Shed Long Jr. to Evan White.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 8, Mariners 3.

Mariners seventh. J.P. Crawford doubles to center field. Kyle Lewis singles to deep right field. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Seager grounds out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel. Kyle Lewis to second. J.P. Crawford scores. Evan White singles to right center field. Kyle Lewis scores. Fielding error by Josh Reddick. Jose Marmolejos strikes out swinging. Austin Nola strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Astros 8, Mariners 5.