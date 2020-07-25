Seattle-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer pops out to Evan White. Jose Altuve walks. Alex Bregman singles to shallow left field. Jose Altuve to second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shortstop. Michael Brantley out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.

Astros fourth. Michael Brantley flies out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Carlos Correa hit by pitch. Josh Reddick singles to right field. Carlos Correa to second. Kyle Tucker doubles. Josh Reddick to third. Carlos Correa scores. Martin Maldonado singles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Josh Reddick scores. George Springer grounds out to shortstop. Martin Maldonado out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Mariners 0.

Mariners fifth. J.P. Crawford triples to deep center field. Mallex Smith grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. J.P. Crawford scores. Shed Long Jr. called out on strikes. Evan White strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Mariners 1.

Astros fifth. Jose Altuve walks. Alex Bregman pops out to second base to Shed Long Jr.. Michael Brantley flies out to right field to Mallex Smith. Yuli Gurriel walks. Jose Altuve to second. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Yuli Gurriel to third. Jose Altuve scores. Josh Reddick grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Evan White.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 6, Mariners 1.

Mariners sixth. Kyle Seager strikes out swinging. Kyle Lewis homers to right field. Austin Nola grounds out to shallow infield, Lance McCullers Jr. to Yuli Gurriel. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Mariners 2.

Astros sixth. Kyle Tucker flies out to left field to Dee Gordon. Martin Maldonado flies out to right field to Mallex Smith. George Springer homers to left field. Jose Altuve called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Mariners 2.