Seattle-Cleveland Runs

Indians first. Cesar Hernandez walks. Amed Rosario singles to shallow center field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Jose Ramirez singles to shallow left field. Amed Rosario to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Jose Ramirez to second. Amed Rosario to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Bobby Bradley walks. Eddie Rosario to second. Jose Ramirez to third. Amed Rosario scores. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor singles to center field. Bobby Bradley to second. Eddie Rosario out at home. Jose Ramirez scores. Austin Hedges called out on strikes.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 3, Mariners 0.