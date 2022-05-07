Seattle 97, Minnesota 74

Powers 6-16 1-1 14, Shepard 4-10 0-1 9, Fowles 8-14 0-0 16, Banham 1-6 0-0 2, Turner 2-7 2-2 7, Achonwa 1-1 1-2 3, Carleton 3-7 0-0 7, Milic 3-5 1-1 7, Sims 3-13 3-4 9. Totals 31-79 8-11 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended