Seattle 87, New York 71

Clark 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 6-12 4-5 18, Howard 3-7 0-0 6, Bird 4-11 0-0 11, Loyd 5-9 3-3 14, Langhorne 0-0 0-0 0, Magbegor 3-4 1-1 7, Russell 3-7 0-0 6, Canada 4-9 2-4 10, Prince 2-7 0-0 5, Whitcomb 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 34-77 12-15 87.

NEW YORK (71)

Nurse 1-4 0-0 2, Stokes 2-4 0-0 5, Zahui B 4-11 0-0 10, Clarendon 5-9 10-12 20, Ionescu 4-17 4-4 12, Holmes 0-4 2-2 2, Odom 4-6 0-0 9, Shook 1-4 0-0 2, Willoughby 2-7 3-4 9. Totals 23-66 19-22 71.

Seattle 24 18 24 21 — 87 New York 16 19 22 14 — 71

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-23 (Bird 3-5, Stewart 2-4, Loyd 1-4, Prince 1-4, Whitcomb 0-4), New York 6-28 (Willoughby 2-3, Zahui B 2-7, Odom 1-2, Stokes 1-3, Clarendon 0-2, Holmes 0-2, Ionescu 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Stewart 8), New York 37 (Stokes 9). Assists_Seattle 16 (Bird 5), New York 14 (Ionescu 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, New York 15. A_0 (1,500)