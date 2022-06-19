Seattle 81, New York 72

Stewart 7-16 3-3 18, Williams 10-15 1-1 23, Magbegor 5-11 0-0 10, Bird 4-9 0-0 11, Loyd 3-16 1-2 9, Lavender 0-1 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, January 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 32-75 7-8 81.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended