Seattle 81, S. Utah 60

Fausett 8-15 0-3 16, Spurgin 4-11 2-3 10, Allen 1-9 1-2 3, Butler 2-12 1-3 6, Jones 8-17 5-6 21, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Healy 0-1 0-0 0, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-72 9-17 60.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason