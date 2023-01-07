Seattle 76, Texas-Arlington 61

Chatfield 4-4 0-0 11, Udenyi 2-6 0-0 4, Schumacher 6-9 2-2 15, Tyson 6-10 6-7 20, Grigsby 5-10 0-1 12, Williamson 3-8 2-2 10, Rajkovic 1-3 0-0 2, Levis 1-2 0-0 2, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 10-12 76.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason