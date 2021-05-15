Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

|Cleveland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Naylor rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Marmolejos 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Seattle
|102
|000
|40x
|—
|7