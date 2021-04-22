Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 7, Boston 3

Seattle Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 7 3 6 Totals 38 3 8 2
Haniger rf 3 2 1 3 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0
France dh 4 0 1 2 Verdugo cf 5 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0
White 1b 4 1 0 0 Devers 3b 5 2 2 1
Trammell lf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Torrens c 2 0 0 0 Gonzalez 1b 3 0 0 0
Haggerty pr-2b 1 2 1 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 1
Moore 2b 2 0 0 0 Cordero lf 4 0 0 0
Marmolejos ph 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Crawford ss 1 2 0 0
Seattle 000 002 010 4 7
Boston 010 100 100 0 3

E_Ottavino (1). DP_Seattle 0, Boston 2. LOB_Seattle 3, Boston 9. 2B_France (5), Haggerty (1). 3B_Verdugo (1), Hernández (1). HR_Haniger (5), Devers (6). SB_Verdugo 2 (0), Devers (1), Haggerty (2). S_Crawford (1), Trammell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 5 6 2 2 1 5
Vest 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sadler 1 2 1 1 0 2
Graveman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Montero W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Pivetta 6 1 2 2 3 4
Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino BS,0-2 1 0 1 1 2 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez L,0-1 1 2 4 3 2 1

HBP_Dunn (Gonzalez), Andriese (Seager). WP_Sadler.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Erich Bacchus.

More for you

T_3:28. A_4,617 (37,755).