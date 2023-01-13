Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66

Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason