Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Ottawa 0 2 0 2
Seattle 1 2 1 4

First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 12 (Rask, Dunn), 4:36 (pp).

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 28 (Brown), 1:11. 3, Ottawa, Holden 5 (Zaitsev, Kelly), 3:15. 4, Seattle, Beniers 2 (Dunn, Larsson), 9:52. 5, Seattle, Rask 8 (Wennberg, Donskoi), 16:15.

Third Period_6, Seattle, McCann 26 (Dunn, Larsson), 18:49 (en).

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-7-4_14. Seattle 11-11-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Seattle 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 19-17-4 (28 shots-25 saves). Seattle, Driedger 8-12-1 (14-12).

A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:32.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Mitch Hunt, Travis Toomey.

