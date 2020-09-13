Seattle 38, Atlanta 25
|Seattle
|14
|0
|14
|10
|—
|38
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|13
|—
|25
Atl_FG Koo 49, 11:06. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Gurley 15 run; Ryan 19 pass to Ridley on 3rd-and-11; Ryan 12 pass to Ju.Jones on 3rd-and-16.
Sea_Carson 3 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 4:43. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Homer kick return to Seattle 23; Wilson 15 pass to Lockett; Wilson 9 pass to Olsen on 3rd-and-4; Allen 41-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-23.
Sea_Carson 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :53. Drive: 3 plays, 60 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Wilson 13 pass to Metcalf; Wilson 28 run.
Atl_Gurley 1 run (kick failed), 11:25. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: B.Hill 10 run; Ryan 27 pass to Hurst; Ryan 15 pass to Ridley; Ryan 16 pass to Gage.
Atl_FG Koo 49, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Gurley 10 run; Ryan 22 pass to Ridley; Griffin 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Ryan 13 pass to Gage; Ryan 10 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-10.
Sea_Metcalf 38 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:41. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Carson 11 run; Wilson 7 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-7.
Sea_Olsen 7 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:05. Drive: 5 plays, 36 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Wilson 10 pass to Lockett; Dav.Moore 12 run.
Sea_FG Myers 42, 11:19. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Wilson 16 pass to Lockett; Wilson 20 pass to Lockett; Wilson 10 pass to Lockett; Wilson 10 pass to Lockett; Wilson 17 pass to Swain on 3rd-and-19.
Atl_Ridley 18 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 9:35. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:44. Key Plays: Ryan 19 pass to Ju.Jones; Ryan 12 pass to Ridley; Ryan 18 pass to Ju.Jones.
Sea_Hyde 1 run (Myers kick), 3:45. Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Wilson 37 pass to Metcalf; Wilson 18 pass to Dav.Moore on 3rd-and-3.
Atl_Ridley 7 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), :33. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Ryan 24 pass to Gage on 3rd-and-6; Ryan 10 pass to Ridley; Ryan 12 pass to Gage; Ryan 12 pass to Ridley on 3rd-and-7.
|Sea
|Atl
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|28
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|15
|23
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-9
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|383
|506
|Total Plays
|58
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|84
|72
|Rushes
|20
|21
|Avg per rush
|4.2
|3.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|322
|450
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-23
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|345
|466
|Completed-Att.
|31-35
|37-54
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.9
|7.8
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-7-7
|5-2-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-47.8
|2-50.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|58
|8
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-46
|6-72
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:31
|29:29
RUSHING_Seattle, Wilson 3-29, Hyde 7-23, Carson 6-21, Dav.Moore 1-12, Homer 3-(minus 1). Atlanta, Gurley 14-56, Hill 3-12, I.Smith 1-4, Neasman 1-2, Ridley 1-(minus 1), Ryan 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 31-35-0-322. Atlanta, Ryan 37-54-1-450.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-92, Carson 6-45, Metcalf 4-95, Olsen 4-24, Dav.Moore 3-28, Dissly 2-8, Homer 2-4, Swain 1-17, Hollister 1-9. Atlanta, J.Jones 9-157, Ridley 9-130, Gage 9-114, Hurst 3-38, I.Smith 3-2, Hill 2-8, Gurley 2-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Dav.Moore 1-15. Atlanta, Powell 1-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Homer 2-43. Atlanta, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Adams 8-4-1, Dunbar 5-1-0, Hill 5-0-0, Blair 4-3-0, Griffin 4-3-0, Diggs 3-1-0, Wagner 2-5-0, Ford 2-1-0, Irvin 2-1-0, Dam.Moore 2-0-0, Wright 1-2-0, Green 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-0-1, Brooks 1-0-0, Collier 1-0-0, Flowers 1-0-0. Atlanta, D.Jones 6-3-0, Terrell 5-1-0, Oluokun 4-2-0, Kazee 4-0-0, Oliver 2-5-0, Neal 2-4-0, McKinley 2-3-1, Jarrett 2-2-1.5, Dennard 2-1-0, Cominsky 2-0-0, Fowler 1-3-.5, Walker 1-2-0, Senat 1-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, Diggs 1-0. Atlanta, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Ramon George, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Brian Matoren.