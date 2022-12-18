Skip to main content
Seattle 3, Winnipeg 2

Winnipeg 1 1 0 2
Seattle 0 1 2 3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 19 (Dubois, Morrissey), 8:26 (pp).

Second Period_2, Seattle, Eberle 8 (Larsson, Dunn), 8:43. 3, Winnipeg, Dubois 15 (Morrissey, Connor), 12:41 (pp).

Third Period_4, Seattle, Donato 6 (Burakovsky, Gourde), 0:16. 5, Seattle, McCann 14 (Schultz, Beniers), 15:28.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 3-12-2_17. Seattle 9-13-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 2 of 3; Seattle 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Rittich 4-3-0 (34 shots-31 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 3-5-1 (17-15).

A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:22.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, CJ Murray.

