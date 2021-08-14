Seattle 3, Toronto 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Valera pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3