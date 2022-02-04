Seamus Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5 DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 4, 2022
1 of21 Mookie Betts smile after hitting from the 10th tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Seamus Power, of Ireland, waits on the 17th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Seamus Power, of Ireland, makes a birdie putt on the 16th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Seamus Power, of Ireland, walks up the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Seamus Power, of Ireland, hits the ball out of a bunker onto the 17th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Seamus Power, right, of Ireland, is greeted by playing partner Dermot Desmond on the 18th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links after finishing the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Bill Murray gives a thumbs up to the crowd from the 10th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Macklemore takes a photo with a fan on the 18th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Seamus Power, of Ireland, follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Patrick Cantlay putts on the 10th green of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Sean O'Hair hits from the fifth tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Andrew Putnam hits from the first fairway of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Mia Hamm hits from the 11th tee of the Spyglass Hill Golf Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Andy Garcia, left, and Kira K. Dixon, right, wait for the professional partners to finish putting on the first green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Even for being located next to the ocean, the iconic finishing hole at Pebble Beach is short for par 5s by modern standards. That didn't keep Seamus Power, who has plenty of pop, from taking an iron off the tee and playing it as a three-shot hole.
Power knew what he was doing. He wrapped up a sublime display with his wedges Friday with a 4-foot birdie, his 10th of the round, to set a 36-hole record in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.