Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipTuesday's Match Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1 Saturday's Matches Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 0 Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1 Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 1 Sunday's Matches Dundee United 1, Rangers 1 Celtic vs. Dundee, 10 a.m. Wednesday's Match Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Aberdeen vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m. Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m. Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m. Sunday's Matches Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7 a.m. Rangers vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m. Wednesday's Matches Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Dundee vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m. Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m. Motherwell vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m. St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.