Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Match

Motherwell 1, Dundee United 0

Wednesday's Matches

Aberdeen 2, Livingston FC 0

Dundee 1, St. Johnstone 0

Hibernian FC 0, Rangers 1

St Mirren FC 0, Ross County 0

Thursday's Match

Celtic 1, Hearts 0

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 4, St Mirren FC 1

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 1

Rangers 3, Dundee 0

St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United 0, Celtic 3

Livingston FC 0, Hearts 1

Wednesday's Match

Livingston FC 1, Hibernian FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

More for you

St Mirren FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Hearts vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Celtic vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Hibernian FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Rangers vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Ross County vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Dundee vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.