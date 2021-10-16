Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 0, Dundee United 3

Motherwell 0, Celtic 2

Rangers 1, Hearts 1

Ross County 2, St Mirren FC 3

St. Johnstone 0, Livingston FC 3

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.

Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.