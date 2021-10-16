Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland PremiershipSaturday's Matches Hibernian FC 0, Dundee United 3 Motherwell 0, Celtic 2 Rangers 1, Hearts 1 Ross County 2, St Mirren FC 3 St. Johnstone 0, Livingston FC 3 Dundee 2, Aberdeen 1 Saturday's Matches Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m. Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m. Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m. Hearts vs. Dundee, 10 a.m. Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m. Sunday's Match St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m. Wednesday's Matches Dundee vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m. Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m. Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m. Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m. St. Johnstone vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.