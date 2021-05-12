Skip to main content
Sports

Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Match

Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC 0

Saturday's Match

Raith Rovers FC 2, Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC advances on 2-0 aggregate

Wednesday's Matches

Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3

Dundee United 2, Motherwell 2

Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 0

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Ross County vs. Hamilton Academical, 2:45 p.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Raith Rovers FC vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 7:30 a.m.

Dundee vs. Raith Rovers FC, 2:45 p.m.

More for you
Sunday's Matches

Hamilton Academical vs. Kilmarnock, 7 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 7 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 7 a.m.