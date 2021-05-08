Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland Premiership Saturday's Matches Livingston FC 1, Aberdeen 2 Hibernian FC 0, St. Johnstone 1 St Mirren FC 1, Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0 Dundee United 0, Ross County 2 Sunday's Match Rangers 4, Celtic 1 Tuesday's Match Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC 0 Saturday's Match Raith Rovers FC 2, Dunfermline Athletic FC 0, Raith Rovers FC advances on 2-0 aggregate Wednesday's Matches Livingston FC vs. Rangers, 1 p.m. Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 1 p.m. Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 1:30 p.m. Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Ross County vs. Hamilton Academical, 2:45 p.m. More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m. Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 a.m. St. Johnstone vs. Livingston FC, 7:30 a.m. Sunday's Matches Hamilton Academical vs. Kilmarnock, 7 a.m. Motherwell vs. Ross County, 7 a.m. St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 7 a.m.