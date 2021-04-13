Schwarber debuts, leads Nats over Cardinals 5-2 JASON L. YOUNG, Associated Press April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 12:42 a.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Schwarber doubled home a run in his delayed Nationals debut, Andrew Stevenson had a pinch-hit homer and Washington beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 Monday night.
Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were in the starting lineup after being sidelined for Washington’s first six games by a coronavirus outbreak that prompted the postponement of the team’s season-opening series and left the club short-handed. The Nats ended a five-game skid, while the Cardinals lost their third straight.