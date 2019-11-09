Schwab extends lead to 3 strokes in Turkey

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Matthias Schwab extended his lead to three shots with a 6-under 66 in the third round of the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Austrian has a tour-best nine top-10 finishes this season. He had led overnight by one stroke as he chases his first European Tour title.

Schwab has an 18-under 198 total.

Patrick Reed shot his second straight 65 to join a group of five players in second place on 15 under at the Montgomerie Maxx Royal. The others are: England's Ross Fisher (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (65), Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (67), and France's Benjamin Hebert (64).

Two-time defending champion Justin Rose shot a 1-over 73 and is nine strokes off the pace.

