Schröder returns, Lakers beat Blazers 102-93 to snap skid GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 12:45 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is at right. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5) is at left. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Wesley Matthews (9) defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 28 points, Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers' lineup, and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.
Montrezl Harrell had 17 points, and James added 11 rebounds and seven assists as the defending NBA champions avoided their longest losing streak since March 2019.