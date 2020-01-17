Schriber closes in on roster spot for U.S. men’s U19 lax team

Ryan Schriber’s summer plans are nearly finalized.

Schriber, a 2019 Wilton High graduate, was one of 24 players making the most recent cut for the U.S. men’s U19 lacrosse team that will compete at the world championships in Limerick, Ireland.

Twenty-three players are the most allowed for each team at the tournament, which takes place July 9-18.

Unless there is an injury (or another unexpected circumstance), one more player will need to be cut following the team’s training camp in June at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md.

A freshman at the University of Michigan, Schriber was among the 104 players who have participated in the tryout process, which began last June, according to a US Lacrosse press statement. The team had two tryout weekends last summer and played exhibition games against Culver Academy and Hill Academy in November.

The latest roster update came after the U.S. team competed at the Spring Premiere event in San Antonio earlier this month. The U.S. went 2-0, beating Team Premiere, 17-3, and Japan, 14-2.

The U.S. has won all eight U19 world championships, including a 13-12 victory over Canada in the most recent title game in 2016.

Schriber, a defenseman, earned All-FCIAC, All-State and All-American honors as a senior at Wilton last spring. He had 80 ground balls, 38 caused turnovers, six goals, and one assist for the Warriors, who lost in the FCIAC and Class L state finals. Inside Lacrosse ranked Schriber 29th nationally in the Class of 2019.

Schriber is the only player from Connecticut remaining on the U.S. roster.