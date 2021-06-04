Scherzer outduels Wheeler, Soto homers, Nats beat Phils 2-1 ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 10:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night.
Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less.